Oilers' Cam Talbot: Makes 23 stops for first win

Talbot stopped 23 of 24 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

After coughing up seven goals in his first two starts of the year, both losses, Talbot put together a strong performance on the road to grab his first victory. The Oilers need the 31-year-old to bounce back after a shaky 2017-18, so Saturday afternoon's outing was a solid step towards returning to his 42-win form of two seasons ago.