Oilers' Cam Talbot: Makes 23 stops for first win
Talbot stopped 23 of 24 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.
After coughing up seven goals in his first two starts of the year, both losses, Talbot put together a strong performance on the road to grab his first victory. The Oilers need the 31-year-old to bounce back after a shaky 2017-18, so Saturday afternoon's outing was a solid step towards returning to his 42-win form of two seasons ago.
More News
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Covering road net versus Rangers•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Game still not sharp•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: In goal Thursday•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Sour start to season•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Gearing up for season opener in Sweden•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Turns aside 39 shots in preseason win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...