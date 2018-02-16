Oilers' Cam Talbot: Makes 24 saves in another loss
Talbot stopped 24 of 28 shots in Thursday's loss to the Golden Knights.
Talbot has suffered four straight losses, falling to 19-21-2 on the season with a .900 save percentage. The Oilers continue to free fall and Talbot isn't offering much in terms of fantasy value. The 30-year-old has given up at least three goals in each of those losses and doesn't make for an appealing goaltending start on an Edmonton team that is well out of the playoff picture.
