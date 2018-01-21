Oilers' Cam Talbot: Makes 25 saves to defeat Canucks
Talbot stopped 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's win over the Canucks.
Talbot has strung together two impressive victories to get himself to 17-16-2 on the season. The Oilers need a really strong second half if they hope to get themselves into the playoff picture, meaning Talbot will need to be much better than he's been this season. The 30-year-old owns a lackluster .902 save percentage, but it's his play in these last two games that is reminding fantasy goers why he was so valuable last year. If he can keep it up and the Oilers provide offensive support, Talbot will become a must-start once again.
