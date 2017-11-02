Talbot turned aside 27 of Pittsburgh's 30 shots in a 3-2 defeat Wednesday.

A .900 save percentage isn't great, but considering Pittsburgh got eight shots on the power play, it could have been a lot worse. Talbot needs to do better than giving up two power-play goals, but overall, this wasn't a performance that would make fantasy owners regret playing him.

