Oilers' Cam Talbot: Makes 30 saves in shootout victory
Talbot stopped 30 of 31 shots in Thursday's shootout win over the Islanders.
Talbot was excellent in the victory, but it marked just the first time in six games he's allowed less than three goals. The 30-year-old's inconsistency has caused headaches for fantasy goers and lead to a dismissal 24-26-2 record and .905 save percentage on the season. He could build on this performance and finish the season strong, but given his up-and-down tendencies, it's hard to know what to expect.
