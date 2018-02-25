Oilers' Cam Talbot: Makes 30 saves in victory

Talbot stopped 30 of 33 shots in Saturday's win over the Kings.

Although the Oilers are out of the playoff picture, Talbot is finishing the season strong, picking up victories in three of his last four appearances. The 30-year-old advances to 22-23-2 on the season with a .904 save percentage. He's had a tough year, but his recent inspired play could make him worthy of some fantasy starts down the stretch.