Oilers' Cam Talbot: Makes 30 saves in win over Devils
Talbot stopped 30 of 33 shots during Friday's 6-3 win over New Jersey.
Talbot has now allowed at least three goals in each of his past four starts and owns an underwhelming .905 save percentage and 3.09 GAA for the campaign. Additionally, Friday's win was just his fourth of the season. It's been a disappointing start for Talbot, but the Oilers showed some signs of life offensively with six goals, and it's probably still way too early to write off Edmonton as a team to be reckoned with. Don't be surprised if Talbot's asked to go for back-to-back wins in a favorable home start against the Red Wings on Sunday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...