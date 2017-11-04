Talbot stopped 30 of 33 shots during Friday's 6-3 win over New Jersey.

Talbot has now allowed at least three goals in each of his past four starts and owns an underwhelming .905 save percentage and 3.09 GAA for the campaign. Additionally, Friday's win was just his fourth of the season. It's been a disappointing start for Talbot, but the Oilers showed some signs of life offensively with six goals, and it's probably still way too early to write off Edmonton as a team to be reckoned with. Don't be surprised if Talbot's asked to go for back-to-back wins in a favorable home start against the Red Wings on Sunday.