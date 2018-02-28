Oilers' Cam Talbot: Makes 32 saves in loss
Talbot stopped 32 of 36 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Sharks.
It was the first loss in three games for Talbot, who falls to 22-24-2 on the season with a .903 save percentage. The 30-year-old remains valuable due to his heavy workload, but given the team's overall struggles this season and his inability to steal games, there are likely better fantasy options in the cage down the stretch.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...