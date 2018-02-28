Oilers' Cam Talbot: Makes 32 saves in loss

Talbot stopped 32 of 36 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Sharks.

It was the first loss in three games for Talbot, who falls to 22-24-2 on the season with a .903 save percentage. The 30-year-old remains valuable due to his heavy workload, but given the team's overall struggles this season and his inability to steal games, there are likely better fantasy options in the cage down the stretch.