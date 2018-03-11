Oilers' Cam Talbot: Makes 32 saves to defeat Wild

Talbot stopped 32 of 33 shots in Saturday's win over the Wild.

Talbot turned in a dynamic performance that included some sensational and timely saves in the third period. The 30-year-old has been excellent in each of his last two starts and has now won three straight games. Talbot's .906 save percentage is reflective of his inconsistent play this season, but he's worth riding down the stretch while he's hot.