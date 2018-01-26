Oilers' Cam Talbot: Makes 34 saves in shootout victory

Talbot stopped 34 of 37 shots in Thursday's shootout win over the Flames.

Talbot came up big and really shut the door after the Oilers had a goal taken away in the extra frame due to a goaltender interference ruling. The 30-year-old has won three of his last four games and is starting to look more like the netminder fantasy owners came to know and love last season. His 18-17-2 record and .901 save percentage certainly leaves lots to be desired, but Talbot appears to be trending in the right direction and will see a heavy workload after the All-Star break as Edmonton tries to crawl back into the playoff picture.