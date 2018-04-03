Oilers' Cam Talbot: Makes 37 saves in Monday's loss

Talbot stopped 37 of 39 shots in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Wild.

Once again, Talbot was left high and dry by the team in front of him as Edmonton was outshot 21-3 in the third period. The 30-year-old has now lost five straight decisions, posting a meager .871 save percentage over that stretch and leaving him still one win shy of his second straight 30-win campaign.