Oilers' Cam Talbot: Makes 42 saves in losing cause

Talbot stopped 42 of 45 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Bruins.

Talbot was excellent through two periods against the Eastern Conference powerhouse, but the Bruins scored three times in the third period en route to a 3-2 victory. With the loss, the 0-year-old falls to 20-23-2 on the season with a .903 save percentage. Talbot has been playing well of late, but the current state of the Oilers make him a tough fantasy play moving forward.