Oilers' Cam Talbot: Makes just 28 saves in 5-0 loss

Talbot allowed five goals on 33 shots during Tuesday's 5-0 loss to Los Angeles.

Patrick Maroon received a 10-minute match penalty with five seconds left in the second period, and the Kings scored three power-play goals in less than five minutes to open the third frame to put Edmonton behind for good. With that in mind, it's difficult to throw shade at Talbot for his performance Tuesday. However, this was his also his fourth consecutive loss, and his .877 save percentage and 4.53 GAA during the skid are discouraging marks. Additionally, this tailspin comes after it appeared Edmonton was turning a corner. It's unlikely many fantasy owners have the luxury to be selective with Talbot's matchups, but doing so isn't out of the question for the immediate future.