Oilers' Cam Talbot: Making sixth straight start Friday

Talbot will guard the goal in Friday's home game against the Blackhawks, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Talbot has played pretty well since returning from injury Dec. 16 against Minnesota, compiling a 4-1-0 record while maintaining a 2.42 GAA and .924 save percentage in five appearances. The 30-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 15th victory of the campaign Friday in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Blackhawks club that has lost three consecutive games.