Oilers' Cam Talbot: Named Monday starter
Talbot (illness) will patrol the crease for Monday's matchup with Tampa Bay.
Talbot had been dealing with the illness since Wednesday and was forced to miss Thursday's loss to Colorado while he was under the weather. That said, the netminder returned to the ice Friday and is expected to be operating at 100% when the Oilers take on the Lightning on Monday. Talbot played 17-straight games ahead of the All-Star game, going 8-7-1 with a 3.31 GAA and .899 save percentage, so he and the Oilers will be hoping that the much-needed rest will improve his play.
