Talbot will assume the home net against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, NHL.com reports.

The will be Edmonton's first time seeing the expansion Golden Knights. Talbot, who's posted a paltry 6-8-1 record, 2.91 GAA and .912 save percentage through 15 games, could find himself with a glove full of pucks, as Vegas tends to be trigger happy in road games, as evidenced by its averaging 32.8 shots on goal in opponent's barns -- good for a ninth-place ranking