Oilers' Cam Talbot: Opposing expansion team
Talbot will assume the home net against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, NHL.com reports.
The will be Edmonton's first time seeing the expansion Golden Knights. Talbot, who's posted a paltry 6-8-1 record, 2.91 GAA and .912 save percentage through 15 games, could find himself with a glove full of pucks, as Vegas tends to be trigger happy in road games, as evidenced by its averaging 32.8 shots on goal in opponent's barns -- good for a ninth-place ranking
