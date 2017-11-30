Oilers' Cam Talbot: Out minimum of two weeks
Talbot (upper body) will miss at least two weeks, according to Oilers coach Todd McLellan.
With the heavily utilized tender on injured reserve, fantasy poolies lacking depth between the posts should look to see if Laurent Brossoit is available on the virtual waiver wire. He should pick up the lion's share of the starts since recent call-up Nick Ellis doesn't have a single NHL game under his belt. It figures that Talbot stayed healthy enough to lead all goalies in games started (73) by a wide margin last season, only to get scaled back a bit and sustain a significant malady fairly early on this year.
