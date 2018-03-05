Oilers' Cam Talbot: Patrolling crease Monday
Talbot will defend the cage against the Coyotes on Monday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Talbot is winless in his previous three appearances, along with a .902 save percentage. To say it's been a disappointing season for the netminder -- coming off a 42-win 2016-17 campaign -- is probably an understatement. The Ontario native is currently sporting the worst GAA (3.12) and save percentage (.903) of his career and is unlikely to break the 30-win mark.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...