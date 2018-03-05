Oilers' Cam Talbot: Patrolling crease Monday

Talbot will defend the cage against the Coyotes on Monday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Talbot is winless in his previous three appearances, along with a .902 save percentage. To say it's been a disappointing season for the netminder -- coming off a 42-win 2016-17 campaign -- is probably an understatement. The Ontario native is currently sporting the worst GAA (3.12) and save percentage (.903) of his career and is unlikely to break the 30-win mark.