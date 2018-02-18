Oilers' Cam Talbot: Patrolling crease Sunday

Talbot will tend twine in Sunday's road contest against the Avalanche, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Talbot has lost five straight outings, posting a .893 save percentage and 3.44 GAA in those games. In three of those games, the Oilers failed to score more than two goals, but Talbot yielded over six goals in the other two. The Avs have produced inconsistently without Nathan MacKinnon (shoulder) lately, but he'll return for Sunday's game, which could make Talbot another risky start at this time.