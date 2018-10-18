Oilers' Cam Talbot: Patrolling crease Thursday
Talbot will guard the cage for Thursday's home matchup with Boston.
Talbot bounced back from two bad outings to start the season (seven goals allowed on 57 shots) with a pair of road victories over the Rangers and Jets. If the 31-year-old can get into a groove, he is capable of cracking the 40-win mark as he did during the 2016-17 campaign -- although it's unlikely the club will let him play 70-plus games again.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...