Oilers' Cam Talbot: Patrolling crease Thursday

Talbot will guard the cage for Thursday's home matchup with Boston.

Talbot bounced back from two bad outings to start the season (seven goals allowed on 57 shots) with a pair of road victories over the Rangers and Jets. If the 31-year-old can get into a groove, he is capable of cracking the 40-win mark as he did during the 2016-17 campaign -- although it's unlikely the club will let him play 70-plus games again.

More News
Our Latest Stories