Oilers' Cam Talbot: Patrolling crease Thursday

Talbot will be in goal for Thursday's home matchup with the Panthers, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Despite giving up four goals on 17 shots to the Sharks on Tuesday, and ultimately getting the hook, Talbot will be back in the crease against Florida. The Ontario native could be in line for a busy night, as the Panthers are averaging 34.2 shots on goal (third highest in the league).

