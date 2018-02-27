Oilers' Cam Talbot: Pegged for Tuesday's start
Talbot will defend the net Tuesday against the Sharks in San Jose, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Talbot owns three victories in his last four starts and has posted a 2.20 GAA over his last five. He's been better in his three road starts over that span as well, owning a 2-1-0 record with a 2.02 GAA and a .934 save percentage. He hopes to keep the good times rolling Tuesday when the team takes on a new-look Sharks team following their acquisition of Evander Kane prior to the trade deadline.
