Oilers' Cam Talbot: Penciled in to start Thursday
Talbot will try to fend off the Blues as a home starter Thursday.
The Blues have been averaging 2.82 goals per game on the road this campaign, but the team has scored just four times over the last five, looking lost in the attacking zone without two-way winger Jaden Schwartz, who is tending to an ankle injury. On the other hand, Talbot (12-10-1) will certainly benefit from the return of Andrej Sekera, a prolific shot blocker who also possesses terrific vision and playmaking acumen. Everything considered, we like Talbot in all fantasy settings Thursday.
