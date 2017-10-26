Oilers' Cam Talbot: Pitted against Stars
Talbot will assume the home net for Thursday's draw against the Stars.
Edmonton's top tender has allowed just five goals over his last three appearances, but wins have been hard to come by as he's emerged victorious in only two of seven games in the early going of the 2017-18 campaign. He'll next face a Dallas team that is tied with San Jose for 20th place at 2.90 goals per contest.
