Oilers' Cam Talbot: Plays two periods in relief

Talbot took over for Mikko Koskinen after the Finn gave up four goals on six shots in the first period of a 4-2 loss to the Canucks on Thursday. Talbot stopped all 14 shots he faced in the game.

Koskinen couldn't stop anything in the game's opening period, prompting Ken Hitchcock to go with Talbot for the final 40 minutes. While he was perfect in relief, Talbot only saw his team score one goal in two periods, resulting in Edmonton losing its fourth game in a row. The loss will not count against Talbot's record.