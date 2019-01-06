Oilers' Cam Talbot: Plays well in relief

Talbot recorded 14 saves on 15 shots during a relief appearance in a 4-0 loss to the Kings on Saturday.

Since giving up seven goals to the Sharks on Dec. 29, it's been all Mikko Koskinen in net for the Oilers, but Talbot got his shot Saturday following a poor start for Koskinen. Talbot played well enough in about 46 minutes of action that he could start the next contest. Still, he needs a lot more strong performances to be worth trusting in standard leagues again. Talbot is 7-11-2 with an .893 save percentage and a 3.23 GAA in 22 appearances this season.