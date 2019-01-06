Oilers' Cam Talbot: Plays well in relief
Talbot recorded 14 saves on 15 shots during a relief appearance in a 4-0 loss to the Kings on Saturday.
Since giving up seven goals to the Sharks on Dec. 29, it's been all Mikko Koskinen in net for the Oilers, but Talbot got his shot Saturday following a poor start for Koskinen. Talbot played well enough in about 46 minutes of action that he could start the next contest. Still, he needs a lot more strong performances to be worth trusting in standard leagues again. Talbot is 7-11-2 with an .893 save percentage and a 3.23 GAA in 22 appearances this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...