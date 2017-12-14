Oilers' Cam Talbot: Potential return Saturday
Talbot took part in Thursday's practice and is a possibility for Saturday's contest against Minnesota, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports.
Talbot himself proclaimed Thursday that he's hoping to be back in the crease in "less than a week", though this report moves that timeline forward a few days. Despite going just 3-3-0 in the absence of Talbot, Edmonton's play has been trending up and the return of their No. 1 goaltender could provide an additional boost.
