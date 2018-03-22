Oilers' Cam Talbot: Preparing for Thursday's start
Talbot is slated to start against host Ottawa on Thursday.
Talbot owns a 5-3-0 record, 2.23 GAA and .936 save percentage in March, which count as his strongest monthly splits of the 2017-18 campaign. Obviously, the Oilers wish he'd shifted into a better gear earlier in the season for a shot at the playoffs, but this team has been mathematically eliminated from postseason contention with nine games remaining in the regular season. Talbot's next opponent is an Ottawa squad that also failed to extend its campaign, so consider streaming the Ontario native as a daily play in DFS on this 10-game slate.
