Oilers' Cam Talbot: Protecting crease versus Panthers

Talbot will defend the net in Thursday's road clash with Florida, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Talbot has lost four of his previous six outings while posting a 3.03 GAA -- including back-to-back starts in which he gave up four goals apiece. The netminder appeared to be on the brink of losing the starting gig to backup Mikko Koskinen before the Russian gave up five goals to the Lightning on Tuesday. At this point, coach Todd McLellan may just ride whichever goalie is playing better and split the duties between the two.