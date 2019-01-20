Oilers' Cam Talbot: Protecting net Sunday

Talbot will man the crease against the Hurricanes on Sunday.

After appearing in five straight games for Edmonton, Talbot has sat out the last three, last starting in a loss to Arizona on Jan. 12. During that five-game stretch, the Ontario native went 2-2-0 with a .915 save percentage and 2.58 GAA, one of the best stretches of his disappointing season thus far. With Mikko Koskinen struggling this month, Talbot is primed to take back his No. 1 goaltender position after the All-Star break.