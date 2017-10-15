Oilers' Cam Talbot: Pulled again Saturday against Senators
Talbot was pulled from Saturday's game against the Senators after giving up four goals on 23 shots.
This marks the second time this season Talbot has gotten the yank, as Edmonton's starting netminder has had a very rocky start to the year. There's no need to be overly concerned right now, but Talbot certainly isn't looking like himself. The 30-year-old owns a rock-solid .921 career save percentage and was excellent in 2016-17, so we'd exhibit some patience, as he's too good not to get back on track soon.
