Oilers' Cam Talbot: Pulled against league's worst offense

Talbot was pulled after allowing four goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Sabres.

Talbot disappointed many daily fantasy owners, failing to get through the 12th minute of the second period at home against the worst offensive team in the league. Every time he's looked ready to turn the corner this year, Talbot's found a way to erase most of his progress with a clunker like this.

