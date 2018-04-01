Oilers' Cam Talbot: Pulled in Battle of Alberta

Talbot was pulled Saturday against the Flames after allowing four goals on seven shots.

It just wasn't Talbot's night, as the 30-year-old's inconsistency has been a recurring theme this season. He's given up 15 goals over his last four games, dropping to 29-30-3 on the year with a .906 save percentage. Talbot can steal games, but he's also prone to disastrous outings, so exhibit caution when inserting him into your lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories