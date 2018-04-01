Oilers' Cam Talbot: Pulled in Battle of Alberta

Talbot was pulled Saturday against the Flames after allowing four goals on seven shots.

It just wasn't Talbot's night, as the 30-year-old's inconsistency has been a recurring theme this season. He's given up 15 goals over his last four games, dropping to 29-30-3 on the year with a .906 save percentage. Talbot can steal games, but he's also prone to disastrous outings, so exhibit caution when inserting him into your lineup.