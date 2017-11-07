Talbot will face pucks in Tuesday's away contest against the Islanders, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

It's been a mostly ugly start to the season for Talbot and it's been especially bad recently, as the goalie has allowed three goals or more in each of his last five starts. Although he boasts a 4-0 career road record against the Islanders, it may be tough for the 30-year-old to turn it around Tuesday, as New York comes into the matchup white hot having scored six goals in three of its last four games.