Oilers' Cam Talbot: Rebounds with shootout win
Talbot made 33 saves in Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over Anaheim.
Talbot and Ducks goalie John Gibson posted identical lines heading into the shootout, but Talbot was able to earn his team an important extra point by stopping two of three attempts in the skills challenge. This was a much-needed bounce-back for the former Rangers backup after he had allowed 18 goals in a 0-3-1 stretch over the previous four games.
