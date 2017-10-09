Talbot will start in goal for Monday's tilt against Winnipeg, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Following getting shelled for three goals on just seven shots and being yanked from Saturday's loss to Vancouver, Talbot returns to the crease to take on a Winnipeg team that has begun the season with two losses. Though the Jets scored five goals in those contests, they surrendered 13 and things won't get any easier against the Talbot's Oilers, who are lead by last season's leading scorer Connor McDavid.