Oilers' Cam Talbot: Receives Monday's starting nod
Talbot will start in goal for Monday's tilt against Winnipeg, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Following getting shelled for three goals on just seven shots and being yanked from Saturday's loss to Vancouver, Talbot returns to the crease to take on a Winnipeg team that has begun the season with two losses. Though the Jets scored five goals in those contests, they surrendered 13 and things won't get any easier against the Talbot's Oilers, who are lead by last season's leading scorer Connor McDavid.
More News
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Pulled in loss to Canucks•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Commanding crease Saturday•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Blanks Flames in opener•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Turns in solid showing in Game 7 loss•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Hoping to guide team to conference finals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...