Oilers' Cam Talbot: Receives starting nod Saturday
Talbot will start in goal Saturday against the Flames in Calgary, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Talbot has surprisingly performed better on the road than at home this season, owning a 2.82 GAA and a .910 save percentage away from Rogers Place. He enters Saturday's contest on a three-game losing streak, but allowed only two goals in his latest loss to the Canucks. The Flames get star Johnny Gaudreau (personal) back in the lineup Saturday, making the matchup more difficult than it initially appeared.
