Oilers' Cam Talbot: Returning for Saturday's matinee
Talbot (upper body) will return to action as the road starter against the Wild on Saturday afternoon, Reid Wilkins of 630 CHED reports
Edmonton's top netminder will be making his first appearance in December following a seven-game injury layoff. After crushing previous career highs in wins with 42 in 72 games last year, Talbot has only reeled off wins in 10 of 22 attempts due to shaky peripherals (3.00 GAA, . 903 save percentage) and an odd trend that's seen him perform considerably worse at the home rink. Minnesota has won four consecutive games and it boasts the league's sixth-best power play, so it probably won't be a walk in the park for Talbot in his first game back from injury.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...