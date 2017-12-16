Talbot (upper body) will return to action as the road starter against the Wild on Saturday afternoon, Reid Wilkins of 630 CHED reports

Edmonton's top netminder will be making his first appearance in December following a seven-game injury layoff. After crushing previous career highs in wins with 42 in 72 games last year, Talbot has only reeled off wins in 10 of 22 attempts due to shaky peripherals (3.00 GAA, . 903 save percentage) and an odd trend that's seen him perform considerably worse at the home rink. Minnesota has won four consecutive games and it boasts the league's sixth-best power play, so it probably won't be a walk in the park for Talbot in his first game back from injury.