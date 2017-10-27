Talbot made 28 saves in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

This one turned into a battle of high-powered offenses, but Talbot ultimately outplayed Dallas counterpart Ben Bishop just enough to secure the victory despite blowing a trio of one-goal leads. Talbot's team came in averaging just 2.22 goals per game, but everyone knew it was only a matter of time until an offense led by league MVP Connor McDavid got things going. While this was only Talbot's third win in eight starts, he's likely to make drastic improvements in that category as the season goes along after notching 42 victories last year.