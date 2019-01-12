Oilers' Cam Talbot: Saturday's starter

Talbot will start between the pipes for Saturday's home game against the Coyotes, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

Talbot will make his fourth consecutive start for the Oilers despite surrendering seven goals between his last two outings. Talbot has, surprisingly, fared much worse on home ice this season, posting a 3.52 GAA and just an .885 save percentage to go along with his 5-6-1 record. The Coyotes have scored just 2.52 goals per game on the road this season, so he should have an opportunity to improve those ratios Saturday.