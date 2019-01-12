Oilers' Cam Talbot: Saturday's starter
Talbot will start between the pipes for Saturday's home game against the Coyotes, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.
Talbot will make his fourth consecutive start for the Oilers despite surrendering seven goals between his last two outings. Talbot has, surprisingly, fared much worse on home ice this season, posting a 3.52 GAA and just an .885 save percentage to go along with his 5-6-1 record. The Coyotes have scored just 2.52 goals per game on the road this season, so he should have an opportunity to improve those ratios Saturday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...