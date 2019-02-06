Oilers' Cam Talbot: Scheduled to start Thursday
Talbot will start in goal versus host Minnesota on Thursday, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Talbot will draw a second consecutive start despite yielding four goals in a 23-save loss to the Blackhawks on Tuesday. He'll be matched up against a Minnesota team with a home record of 13-9-4 this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...