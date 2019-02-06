Oilers' Cam Talbot: Scheduled to start Thursday

Talbot will start in goal versus host Minnesota on Thursday, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Talbot will draw a second consecutive start despite yielding four goals in a 23-save loss to the Blackhawks on Tuesday. He'll be matched up against a Minnesota team with a home record of 13-9-4 this season.

