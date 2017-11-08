Talbot made 36 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders.

New York came in with at least one goal in 17 consecutive periods, but Talbot snapped that streak in the opening frame. While former teammate Jordan Eberle got one by Talbot in the second period, the netminder was still able to steal this one despite his team getting outshot 37-25. Talbot's made at least 31 saves in three consecutive appearances and this outing snapped a streak of five games with at least three goals allowed.