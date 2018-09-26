Oilers' Cam Talbot: Shutout victory
Talbot turned aside 35 shots on Tuesday, posting a shutout in Edmonton's 6-0 win over the Canucks.
With so much uncertainty surrounding the Oilers backup goalie situation, Talbot is going to be relied upon heavily in 2018-19. He looked solid in this contest and appears to be rounding into form as the regular season approaches.
