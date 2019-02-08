Oilers' Cam Talbot: Snaps losing streak

Talbot allowed one goal on 36 shots in a 4-1 victory against the Wild on Thursday.

The 31-year-old snapped a three-game losing streak with the win, but the skid was twice as long (six games) for the Oilers. Talbot hasn't been the work horse he usually is, as this was just his 30th game of the season. Backkup netminder Mikko Koskinen has played well enough to take some playing time away from Talbot, but the 31-year-old is also experiencing his worst season since joining the Oilers in 2015-16. Talbot is 10-14-3 with a 3.30 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 2018-19.