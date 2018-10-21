Oilers' Cam Talbot: Snaps three-game winning streak
Talbot allowed two goals on 27 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Predators on Saturday.
Despite playing well, Talbot saw his three-game winning streak snapped. It was a bit disappointing to see it end against a Predators team that was playing the second half of a back-to-back. Talbot sits at 3-3-0 with a .906 save percentage and 2.70 GAA this season.
