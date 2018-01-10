Oilers' Cam Talbot: Solid in 2-1 road loss
Talbot saved 22 of 24 shots during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Nashville.
The Predators entered this contest with an impressive 12-4-2 record at Bridgestone Arena, so Talbot limiting Nashville to two goals and holding Edmonton in the game all night checks out as a solid outing. After all, he allowed four goals in consecutive road losses to Dallas and Chicago before Tuesday's contest. For the campaign, Talbot owns an underwhelming 15-16-2 record, .902 save percentage and 3.09 GAA, which positions him as one of the biggest fantasy disappointments to this point of the 2017-18 season.
