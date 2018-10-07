Oilers' Cam Talbot: Sour start to season
Talbot made 22 saves in a 5-2 loss to New Jersey on Saturday. He allowed four goals.
The Oilers desperately need Talbot to show that 2017-18 was the exception, not the norm in terms of performance. But this start was sour. Let's hope Saturday was just a tough game.
