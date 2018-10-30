Oilers' Cam Talbot: Starting against Minnesota
Talbot will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Wild.
Talbot has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Capitals and Blackhawks while registering an impressive 1.00 GAA and .969 save percentage over that span. The 31-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and earn his sixth victory of the season in a home matchup with a Wild team that's 1-3-0 on the road this campaign.
