Oilers' Cam Talbot: Starting against Minnesota

Talbot will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Wild.

Talbot has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Capitals and Blackhawks while registering an impressive 1.00 GAA and .969 save percentage over that span. The 31-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and earn his sixth victory of the season in a home matchup with a Wild team that's 1-3-0 on the road this campaign.