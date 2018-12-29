Oilers' Cam Talbot: Starting against San Jose
Talbot will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Sharks, NHL.com's Derek Van Diest reports.
Talbot wasn't great in his last start Dec. 18 against St. Louis, surrendering three goals on 29 shots en route to a 4-1 loss. The 31-year-old netminder will look to get back on track and pick up his eighth victory of the season in a home matchup with a San Jose team that's 8-8-3 on the road this campaign.
