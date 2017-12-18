Talbot will be the home starter Monday against the Sharks.

Talbot made 29 saves on 31 shots in his first game back from injury, but overall he has a 2.96 GAA and a .905 save percentage. The Sharks have only scored 2.71 goals per contest, but it's hard to trust Talbot given how the season has gone.

